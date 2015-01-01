|
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: We discuss the rejoinder of Sherwin to our review which came to the result that adult alcohol per capita consumption is the best indicator for the harmful use of alcohol for the sustainable development goals. DESIGN AND METHODS: Scientific discourse.
alcohol; harmful use; indicator; sustainable development goal