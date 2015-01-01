Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: We discuss the rejoinder of Sherwin to our review which came to the result that adult alcohol per capita consumption is the best indicator for the harmful use of alcohol for the sustainable development goals. DESIGN AND METHODS: Scientific discourse.



RESULTS: Sherwin suggested two additional indicators, 'age-standardised prevalence of heavy episodic drinking among adolescents and adults' and 'alcohol-related morbidity and mortality among adolescents and adults'. Given that these indicators should be part of the comprehensive sustainable development goals, we do not believe that three indicators for one target make sense. In addition, both suggested indicators are can only be derived using adult alcohol per capita consumption as basis.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Adult per capita consumption should remain the indicator for the sustainable development goals.

