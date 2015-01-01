|
Rosenbaum S, Stierli M, McCullagh S, Newby J, Ward PB, Harvey S, Steel Z. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Health Promotion Association, Publisher CAIRO Publishing)
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychological injuries are debilitating health problems facing police officers. There is increasing interest in the role of exercise as an intervention. We aimed to determine the preliminary effectiveness of the RECONNECT exercise program for NSW Police Officers experiencing PTSD or psychological injury.
mental health; PTSD; physical activity; exercise; police; emergency service workers; occupational stress