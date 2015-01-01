Abstract

BACKGROUND: Driving is a complex task requiring multiple cognitive domains and the musculoskeletal system. Cognitive dysfunction is associated with driving impairment. Dialysis patients are known to have a high prevalence of cognitive impairment and other comorbidities, and may be at risk of driving impairment. No Australian guidelines address driving safety in dialysis patients. AIMS: To estimate the proportion of dialysis patients who were driving and those at risk of driving impairment, and to investigate the agreement between objective and subjective markers of risk.



METHODS: This single centre study involved dialysis patients voluntarily completing two questionnaires relating to risk of driving impairment; the first questionnaire focused on objective markers, and the second questionnaire focused on subjective markers. Risk of driving impairment was established using pre-determined criteria, and the agreement between objective and subjective markers was estimated using Cohen's kappa.



RESULTS: 44.8% (99/221) of patients participated; 76.8% (76/99) of participants were driving, and 76.3% (58/76) of drivers were at risk of driving impairment. Factors associated with at-risk driving included post dialysis dizziness, leg weakness or numbness, falling asleep whilst driving, and hypoglycaemia. Sixteen patients reported collisions since commencing dialysis. The questionnaires displayed slight agreement (Cohen's kappa = 0.20) between objective and subjective markers. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.



CONCLUSIONS: Dialysis patients are at risk of driving impairment based on self-reported questionnaire responses. Discrepancies between patients' perceptions and objective markers were apparent. Further research into appropriate risk assessments, as well as development of guidelines to aid in determining driving safety in dialysis patients, is needed.

