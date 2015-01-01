SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Daly E, Pearce AJ, Ryan L. J. Funct. Morphol. Kinesiol. 2021; 6(1): e8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jfmk6010008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The objective of this systematic literature review was to evaluate the evidence regarding the development of neck strength in reducing concussion and cervical spine injuries in adult amateur and professional sport populations. PubMed, CINAHL, Science Direct, and Web of Science databases were searched systematically. The criteria for inclusion in the review were as follows: (1) a human adult (≥18 or above); (2) involved in amateur, semi-professional, or professional sports; (3) sports included involved collisions with other humans, apparatus or the environment; (4) interventions included pre- and post-neck muscle strength measures or neck stability measures; (5) outcomes included effects on increasing neck strength in participants and/or injury incidence. Database searches identified 2462 articles. Following title, abstract, and full paper screening, three papers were eligible for inclusion. All of the papers reported information from male participants, two were focused on rugby union, and one on American football. Two of the included studies found a significant improvement in isometric neck strength following intervention. None of the studies reported any impact of neck strengthening exercises on cervical spine injuries. This review has shown that there is currently a lack of evidence to support the use of neck strengthening interventions in reducing impact injury risk in adult populations who participate in sport.


Language: en

Keywords

cervical spine; injury risk; neck muscle strength; sport related concussion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print