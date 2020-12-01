Abstract

PURPOSE: The current study explores which types of delinquent activities bullies, victims, and bully/victims are most at risk of from a sample of urban African American adolescents. DESIGN AND METHODS: The research design was cross-sectional, which includes a sample of low-income African American adolescents in Chicago's Southside. The study participants included 523 adolescents. Descriptive statistics, latent class analysis, and logistic regression analysis were conducted.



RESULTS: Bullies, victims, and bully/victims are all at a heightened risk of theft, threatening behavior, and assaultive behavior. Irrespective of bullying status, delinquency is a serious problem for urban adolescents who are bullies, victims, or bully/victims.



CONCLUSIONS: Investigating the types of delinquent activities bullies, victims, and bully/victims are most likely to be involved in is important. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Evidence-based treatment plans require assessment tools that are tailored for urban African American adolescents. Nurses are advised to consider interventions that promote resilience.

