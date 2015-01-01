Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) and substance use are intersecting health problems that adversely impact sexual and reproductive health outcomes for women seeking care at family planning (FP) clinics. We aimed to characterize whether and how FP clinic providers (1) assessed for IPV and substance use and (2) combined IPV and substance use assessments.



METHODS: Providers and patients (female, 18-29 years old, English speaking) at four FP clinics participating in a larger randomized controlled trial on provider communication skills were eligible. Providers received training on universal education, a research-informed IPV assessment approach. Visits were audio recorded, transcribed verbatim, and coded by two independent coders. We used inductive and deductive coding to assess providers' communication approaches and examined codes for patterns and categories. We then converted these approaches into variables to calculate frequencies among recorded visits.



RESULTS: Ninety-eight patient-provider encounters were analyzed. In almost all encounters (90/98), providers assessed for IPV. Many providers adopted best practice IPV assessment techniques, such as universal education (68/98) and normalizing/framing statements (45/98). Tobacco use screening was common (70/98), but alcohol (17/98) and other drug use screening (17/98) were rare. In only one encounter did a provider discuss IPV and substance use as intersecting health problems.



CONCLUSION: This study provides insight on how FP clinicians, as key providers for millions of women in the United States, assess patients for IPV and substance use.



RESULTS show providers' willingness to adopt IPV universal education messaging and demonstrate room for improvement in substance use assessments and integrated discussions of IPV and substance use. Trial Registration Number: NCT01459458.

Language: en