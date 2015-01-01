|
Citation
|
Murphy D, Karatzias T, Busuttil W, Greenberg N, Shevlin M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Emerging evidence suggests that ICD-11 CPTSD is a more common condition than PTSD in treatment seeking samples although no study has explored risk factors and comorbidities of PTSD and CPTSD in veteran populations. In this study, risk factors and comorbidity between veterans meeting criteria for PTSD or CPTSD using the ICD-11 International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ) were explored.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; PTSD; Military; Veterans; Complex PTSD; ICD-11