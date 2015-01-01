SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Amouei A, Sarvi S, Mizani A, Nayeri Chegeni T, Daryani A. Transbound. Emerg. Dis. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

We are grateful to Hua Wu and Hong-Lin Chen for their interest in our paper and for taking the time to express their concerns. It should be noted that according to the suggested letter title 'The association between Toxoplasma gondii and suicide attempts is insufficient', the topic of discussion is about suicide attempts but not suicidal ideation, which is not clearly distinguished by the authors. Their letter described a few shortcomings, we believe that our presented data are appropriate. Therefore, we point out a few points about it.


