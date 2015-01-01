SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fischer MHF, Waldorff FB, Høgh P. Ugeskr. Laeger 2020; 182(53): V08200591.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Den Alm Danske Laegerforening)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Licensed physicians in Denmark are obliged to assess fitness to drive a car in patients suspected of impaired cognitive functions. Existing regulations stipulate, that fitness to drive can be assessed through screening of cognitive function using a test of orientation, clock-drawing and ability to recall three words. Evidence in support of this screening procedure seems sparse. Based on relevant published studies the authors of this review find, that no existing simple "off-road" test reliably assesses fitness to drive. In some settings combined neuropsychological- and simulator drive tests seem promising.


Language: da
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print