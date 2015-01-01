Abstract

BACKGROUND: Study of medicolegal autopsies (MLA) in an area helps to equip policy makers about the nature and pattern of preventable deaths in that area.



OBJECTIVE: To review the pattern of MLA seen in a typical Nigerian population.



METHODOLOGY: The duplicate copies of the autopsy reports issued over 12 years, were retrieved and analyzed for age, sex, cause of death, autopsy diagnosis and circumstances of death.



RESULTS: A total of 1, 664 MLA were done during the period. The mean age of cases seen was 39.10±17.02, with a male to female ratio of 3.6: 1. All age groups were seen with age groups 20-29 and 30-39 years accounting for majority of cases. Homicidal deaths (45.4%) was the commonest manner of deaths, followed by accidental deaths (32.5%). There was a significant association between manner of death and sex. Sixty-two point nine percent of the homicidal deaths were due to firearm injuries. In both sexes, road traffic accident (RTA) was the major cause of accidental deaths accounting for 82.8%. There was no significant association between type of accidental death and sex, though the male to female ratio was 3.3:1. Hanging was the method of choice for suicide and accounted for 68.4% of all suicides. Cardiovascular system diseases accounted for most cases of natural deaths (59.9%), with myocardial infarction being responsible for 29.1% of all natural deaths.



CONCLUSION: Unfortunately, preventable deaths due to homicides by firearm injuries and accidental deaths due to RTA are still prevalent in our environment and mainly involves young people.

