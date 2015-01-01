|
Citation
|
Ramstedt M. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In their paper 'Applying a "Harm to Others" research framework to illicit drugs: political discourses and ambiguous policy implications', Wilkinson & Ritter [1] provide a welcome and critical discussion of using a 'harms to others approach' (HTO) to illicit drug use. Although several benefits of this approach are recognized, the paper concludes that if only HTO from individual drug use is considered, discrimination and stigmatization of drug users will outweigh the benefits. The problem of stigmatization is assumed to be especially urgent in the case of illicit drug use, as it is the less well‐off users in society who will be most negatively affected. To justify an HTO‐approach on illicit drugs, Wilkinson & Ritter claim that it is necessary to include the other major form of HTO with respect to illicit drug use; HTO related to the illicit drug market. This commentary argues that such a focus also entails a risk of stigmatizing users and that the concern of stigma and discrimination raised in this case illustrates a general challenge in policy work in the field of alcohol and drugs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sweden; stigma; harm to others; illicit drug use; Drug policy; drug-related criminal violence