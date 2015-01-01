|
Murray RM, Sabiston CM, Doré I, Bélanger M, O'Loughlin JL. Addict. Behav. 2020; 116: e106798.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Team sport participation contributes to positive outcomes, including increased physical activity, better mental health, and enhanced social engagement. However, longitudinal studies show that team sport participation during adolescence is also associated with unhealthy lifestyle habits, including harmful substance use behaviors. Our objectives were to examine these associations in an adolescent sample, assess differences between sexes, examine the association by sport type, and investigate whether associations carry into young adulthood.
Drinking; Smoking; Marijuana use; Football