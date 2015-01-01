Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effects of seasickness on working performance during motion exposure have been reported, while the aftereffects on working ability and life quality decline (WLD) still remain unclarified.



METHODS: Two cohorts of healthy male Chinese subjects received either a single (SSV) or repeated (RSV) sea voyage training program on different vessels. A seasickness incidence (SSI) questionnaire was administered to assess the prevalence of seasickness symptoms (vomiting, nausea, other, or no symptoms). A WLD questionnaire was used to survey the general feeling of WLD (severe, moderate, slight, and none) by a 4-point score as well as the incidence rate (IR) of specific WLD items within 24 h after landing.



RESULTS: The RSV cohort had lower overall IR of WLD than the SSV cohort (54.64% vs. 63.78%, N 657 for both cohorts). The landing ship trainees in both cohorts showed higher general WLD score and higher IRs of physical fatigue, sleep disorder, and spontaneous locomotion decrement than those trained on the small vessels. Subjects with vomiting or nausea had higher general WLD score and higher IRs of concentration distraction, physical fatigue, anorexia, and spontaneous locomotion decrement than those with no symptoms. Higher IRs of firing accuracy decline (SSV: 21.35% vs. 7.13%, 9.14%; RSV: 22.11% vs. 9.28%, 5.27%), equipment operation disturbance (SSV: 16.85% vs. 3.57%, 6.85%; RSV: 20.47% vs. 7.85%, 7.03%) were also observed in the vomiting subjects than those with other symptoms and no symptoms.



DISCUSSION: Significant WLD after landing was associated with transportation types, seasickness severity, and habituation during sea voyage training.Qi R-R, Xiao S-F, Su Y, Mao Y-Q, Pan L-L, Li C-H, Lu Y-L, Wang J-Q, Cai Y-L. Sea voyage training and motion sickness effects on working ability and life quality after landing. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2021; 92(2):9298.

Language: en