Abstract

BACKGROUND: School nurses' knowledge about and confidence in managing concussions are important to ensure continuity of care between a student's school and home environments. This mixed-methods study explored concussion-related knowledge, confidence, and management experiences among urban and rural school nurses in Washington State.



METHODS: Public school nurses, identified via state educational service district websites and recruited by e-mail, completed an online survey assessing their concussion knowledge and confidence levels. Following the survey, a subset of respondents participated in semistructured interviews aimed at exploring their confidence in managing concussions.



RESULTS: Of the 945 school nurses to whom the survey was sent, 315 responded (33% response rate). Most survey respondents held an RN license (89.6%) and were from urban areas (90.8%). Overall, the respondents exhibited accurate concussion knowledge; only one significant difference was noted based on rural-urban status. Correct responses were given for most questions (67.4% to 98.7% correct responses). In interviews with a subset of six school nurses, emergent themes pertained to communication, assessment, and monitoring, and the nurse's role in postconcussion management. Barriers can include a lack of relevant school policies, low concussion awareness among teachers and parents, and limited resources.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings suggest that school nurses possess high levels of concussion knowledge and confidence in managing concussions. Continuing education remains important to ensure that current research and evidence inform practice regarding ongoing concussion management among school-age children.

