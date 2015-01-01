|
Marsh I, Marzano L, Mosse D, Mackenzie JM. BJPsych Open 2021; 7(1): e39.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
BACKGROUND: The processes and planning involved in choosing and attempting to die by a particular method of suicide are not well understood. Accounts from those who have thought about or attempted suicide using a specific method might allow us to better understand the ways in which people come to think about, plan and enact a suicide attempt. AIMS: To understand from first-person accounts the processes and planning involved in a suicide attempt on the railway.
Language: en
Suicide; suicidal process; first-person accounts; railways