Abstract

BACKGROUND: The implementation of road safety interventions in many developing countries usually focuses on the behavior of users. In order to draw more attention on the role of road infrastructure and physical environment in road safety interventions, this study aims to analyze the environmental and road factors associated with the pedestrians involved in traffic crashes in Benin.



METHOD: The method used was an analysis of national road crash statistics for the period 2008 to 2015. The information available included the circumstances surrounding the collision, the road infrastructure, the vehicles and the individuals involved. A multiple logistic regression was used to identify predictors of pedestrian mortality in traffic crashes.



RESULTS: During the period studied, 3760 crashes involved at least one pedestrian. The death rate among these pedestrians was 27.74% (CI 95%: 26.31-29.20). The mortality predictors were the area in which the crash occurred (OR = 4.94; CI 95%: 4.10-5.94), the day of the crash (OR = 2.17; CI 95%:1.34-3.52), light levels (OR = 1.30; CI 95%: 1.06-1.59), road classification (OR = 1.79; CI 95%: 1.46-2.20), the condition of the road surface (2.04, CI 95%: 1.41-2.95) and the position of the pedestrian during the crash (OR = 1.69; CI 95%: 1.19-2.38).



CONCLUSIONS: These results support the need for a holistic approach to interventions aiming to tackle deaths on roads. Interventions should integrate environmental factors for greater pedestrian safety around roads with appropriate signs, roads in good condition and awareness campaigns for a proper use of road infrastructures.

