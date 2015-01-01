Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An adequate balance of movement behaviors, including physical activity (PA), sleep, and screen time, is important for preventing excess weight gain in children. This study examined the relationship between the infant home environment and movement behaviors later in life.



METHODS: Pregnant women were recruited for a cohort study related to maternal and child development. The home environment was assessed for developmental stimulation, organization, and toys by the Pediatric Review of Children's Environmental Support and Stimulation (PROCESS) questionnaire when the child was 6 months of age. At 2 years of age, mother-reported child screen time, and child PA and sleep duration were estimated by accelerometry. Child behaviors were compared with the 24-hour Movement Guidelines (≥180 minutes/day of total PA, 11-14 hours/day of sleep, and ≤1 hour/day of screen time). Logistic regression was used to assess the relationship between the home environment and movement behaviors, adjusting for maternal and child covariates.



RESULTS: Mother/child dyads (n = 141) were mainly white (84.4%), and middle (32.8%) or low income (48.9%). All children (100%) met the PA guideline, some met the sleep guideline (71.6%), fewer met the screen-time guideline (44.7%), and only one-third (34.0%) met all three guidelines. Children who met the screen-time guideline lived in homes with more developmental stimulation and toys (p < 0.05). Children who met all 3 guidelines lived in homes with more organization and toys (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The infant home environment was associated with appropriate amounts of movement behaviors at 2 years. Promoting organization (i.e., routines) and toys in infancy may help facilitate nonscreen-based habits and healthy development. The clinical trial registration number is NCT01131117.

