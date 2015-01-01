Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: We review data on injuries and traffic accidents affecting people with epilepsy with emphasis on the overall risk of injuries, specific types of injuries, and risk factors. RECENT FINDINGS: Population-based studies of incident epilepsy cohorts indicate that the risk of physical injuries in people with epilepsy in general is increased only modestly. The risk is higher in selected populations that attend epilepsy clinics or referral centers. Soft tissue injuries, dislocations, and fractures are the most common injures, whereas the greatest increase in risk is reported for more uncommon injuries such as drowning. People with epilepsy are at a two-fold to four-fold increased risk for fatal injuries. Comorbidities contribute to fatal as well as nonfatal injuries. The other major risk factor is poorly controlled major convulsive seizures (generalized as well as focal to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures). Serious transport accidents associated with increased risks for people with epilepsy include pedestrian, bicycle, as well as car accidents. SUMMARY: Individualized information on the risk of physical injuries and accidents should be part of counseling of patients with epilepsy. Improved seizure control is likely the most effective way to reduce risks, but work place and home adjustments should also be considered.

Language: en