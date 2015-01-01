Abstract

To examine if knee-extension strength (KES) measures indicating probable sarcopenia are associated with health-related outcomes and if KES and hand grip strength (HGS) measures are associated with 1-year mortality after hip fracture. Two groups of older patients with hip fracture had either HGS (n = 32) or KES (n = 150) assessed during their acute hospital stay. Cut-points for HGS (<27 kg for men and <16 kg for women), and cut-points for maximal isometric KES (non-fractured limb), being the lowest sex-specific quintile (<23.64 kg for men and <15.24 kg for women), were used to examine association with health-related outcomes and 1-year mortality. Overall, 1-year mortality was 12.6% in the two strength groups, of which 47% (HGS) and 46% (KES) respectively, were classified as probable sarcopenia. Probable sarcopenia patients (KES) had lower prefracture function, performed poorly in mobility measures and expressed a greater concern of falling compared to their stronger counterparts. Hazard ratio for 1-year mortality was 2.7 (95%CI = 0.49-14.7, p = 0.3) for HGS and 9.8 (95%CI = 2.2-43.0, p = 0.002) for KES for probable sarcopenia patients compared to those not. Sex-specific KES measures indicating sarcopenia is associated with health-related outcomes and a strong predictor of 1-year mortality after hip fracture.

Language: en