Abstract

Urban rail transit has become one of the indispensable modes of public transportation in large cities. Escalators are ubiquitous in metro stations, as passengers typically use escalators when entering or leaving a metro station. Thus, escalators have become an accident-prone location. To develop suitable prevention strategies, it is necessary to understand the risk factors that affect the severity of escalator accidents. This study analyzed 967 escalator passenger accidents that occurred in the Guangzhou Metro from 2013 to 2015. The Haddon matrix was used to evaluate the interaction of humans, escalators, and environmental factors before, during, and after accidents. Then, the contributing factors associated with the severity levels were determined based on chi-square tests. Passengers aged 66 years and older are more vulnerable to serious injuries (p < 0.001), and previous health conditions are significantly related to the severity of the passenger's injuries (p = 0.002). The weather conditions (rainy days) are also significantly related to the severity of escalator accident injuries (p = 0.039), and injured people with head injuries are at greater risk of being severely injured (p < 0.001). The analysis results of these risk factors can provide theoretical support for the metro operators to develop reasonable and effective preventive measures to reduce the escalator risk.

Language: en