Abstract

The aim of this study was to demonstrate the effects of motor imagery training on balance and gait abilities in older adults and to investigate the possible application of the training as an effective intervention against fall prevention. Subjects (n = 34) aged 65 years and over who had experienced falls were randomly allocated to three groups: (1) motor imagery training group (MITG, n = 11), (2) task-oriented training group (TOTG, n = 11), and (3) control group (CG, n = 12). Each group performed an exercise three times a week for 6 weeks. The dependent variables included Path Length of center of pressure (COP)-based static balance, Berg Balance Scale (BBS) score, Timed Up and Go Test (TUG) score, which assesses a person's mobility based on changes in both static and dynamic balance, Falls Efficacy Scale (FES) score, which evaluates changes in fear of falls, and gait parameters (velocity, cadence, step length, stride length, and H-H base support) to evaluate gait. After the intervention, Path Length, BBS, TUG, velocity, cadence, step length, and stride length showed significant increases in MITG and TOTG compared to CG (p < 0.05). Post hoc test results showed a significantly greater increase in BBS, TUG, and FES in MITG compared with TOTG and CG (p < 0.05). Our results suggest that motor imagery training combined with functional training has positive effects on balance, gait, and fall efficacy for fall prevention in the elderly.

