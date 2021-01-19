Abstract

AIM: To identify the epidemiologic characteristics of sports- and recreation-related eye injuries in a large metropolitan city and investigate risk factors associated with visual impairment.



METHODS: We performed a multicenter prospective observational study on patients using the regional eye injury registry data. This study included patients with sports- and recreation-related eye injury in four tertiary teaching hospitals in Daegu, Republic of Korea, from August 2016 to July 2018. The primary outcome was visual impairment at the first hospital visit. Distributions of sex, age, place, and causative materials were analyzed according to causative activities. To examine the association between causative activities and visual impairment, a Logistic regression analysis was used.



RESULTS: Of the 349 sports- and recreation-related eye injuries, soccer was the most common causative activity, with 21.8% (n=76). Sports- and recreation-related eye injuries occurred mainly in teenagers, individuals in their 20s, and men. Badminton and soccer were significantly associated with visual impairment at the first hospital visit compared with combat sports [(adjusted odds ratio (AOR), 5.18; 95% confidence interval (CI), 1.67-16.09 for badminton and AOR, 3.87; 95%CI, 1.36-10.99 for soccer].



CONCLUSION: Intervention efforts such as deployment of protective eyewear in sports facilities and schools and promotion of wearing protective eyewear during these activities in teenagers and individuals in their 20s are mandatory.

