Citation
Sirico F, Romano V, Sacco AM, Belviso I, Didonna V, Nurzynska D, Castaldo C, Palermi S, Sannino G, Della Valle E, Montagnani S, Di Meglio F. J. Funct. Morphol. Kinesiol. 2020; 5(4): e89.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
33467304
Abstract
Neuromotor training can improve motor performance in athletes and patients. However, few data are available about their effect on reaction time (RT). We investigated the influence of video observation/motor imagery (VO/MI) on simple RT to visual and auditory stimuli. The experimental group comprised 21 cadets who performed VO/MI training over 4 weeks. Nineteen cadets completed a sham intervention as control. The main outcome measure was RT to auditory and visual stimuli for the upper and lower limbs. The RT to auditory stimuli improved significantly post-intervention in both groups (control vs. experimental mean change for upper limbs: -40 ms vs. -40 ms, p = 0.0008; for lower limbs: -50 ms vs. -30 ms, p = 0.0174). A trend towards reduced RT to visual stimuli was observed (for upper limbs: -30 ms vs. -20 ms, p = 0.0876; for lower limbs: -30 ms vs. -20 ms, p = 0.0675). The interaction term was not significant. Only the specific VO/MI training produced a linear correlation between the improvement in the RT to auditory and visual stimuli for the upper (r = 0.703) and lower limbs (r = 0.473). In conclusion, VO/MI training does not improve RT when compared to control, but it may be useful in individuals who need to simultaneously develop a fast response to different types of stimuli.
Language: en
Keywords
reaction time; motor imagery; pilots; video observation