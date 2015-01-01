SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brewer BW, Van Brewer TP. J. Funct. Morphol. Kinesiol. 2020; 5(4): e87.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/jfmk5040087

33467302

A template for visually representing factors affecting and affected by the occurrence of sport injury is presented. The visualization template is designed to facilitate comparison among graphic depictions of models and data pertaining to the antecedents and consequences of sport injury. Innovative aspects and limitations of the visualization template are highlighted, and future applications of the visualization template are discussed.


antecedents; athletes; consequences; physical injury

