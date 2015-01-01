SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tarantino D, Palermi S, Sirico F, Corrado B. J. Funct. Morphol. Kinesiol. 2020; 5(4): e95.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/jfmk5040095

33467310

The Achilles tendon is the thickest, strongest and largest tendon in the human body, but despite its size and tensile strength, it frequently gets injured. Achilles tendon ruptures (ATRs) mainly occur during sports activities, and their incidence has increased over the last few decades. Achilles tendon tears necessitate a prolonged recovery time, sometimes leaving long-term functional limitations. Treatment options include conservative treatment and surgical repair. There is no consensus on which is the best treatment for ATRs, and their management is still controversial. Limited scientific evidence is available for optimized rehabilitation regimen and on the course of recovery after ATRs. Furthermore, there are no universally accepted outcomes regarding the return to play (RTP) process. Therefore, the aim of this narrative review is to give an insight into the mechanism of injuries of an ATR, related principles of rehabilitation, and RTP.


rehabilitation; return to play; Achilles tendon; tendon rupture

