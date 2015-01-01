|
Researchers in the Philippines are monitoring the Taal volcano closely for signs of a major eruption. The volcano's activity has eased since it began spewing steam and ash more than a week ago, but the threat of a large-scale eruption remains, say scientists. In addition to the immediate risk to life, such an event could contaminate water supplies and disrupt power generation for millions of people, and halt ground and air travel.
