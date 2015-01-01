|
Citation
|
Cohen ET, Su MK, Biary R, Hoffman RS. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Anion gap metabolic acidosis (AGMA) is common in patients presenting for emergency care. While some disease processes and ingestions are easily excluded, diagnosing toxic alcohol (TA) ingestion can be challenging. This is especially true if drug concentrations are not readily available, which forces clinicians to rely on surrogate markers. Like TA ingestion, alcoholic ketoacidosis (AKA) produces an elevated osmol gap and an AGMA. The aim of this study was to identify risk factors suggestive of AKA when TA ingestion was the primary alternative differential diagnosis. We hypothesized that the odds of an AKA diagnosis would increase as ethanol concentration increased.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ethanol; alcoholic ketoacidosis; anion gap metabolic acidosis; ethylene glycol; methanol; toxic alcohol