Citation
Byard RW, Musgrave IF. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) is a coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). First identified in China in December 2019 it has subsequently been responsible for a pandemic. The rapid spread of the disease with associated morbidity and mortality has had disastrous effects globally. While vaccines and treatment protocols are currently being trialed, the impact on forensic services in certain countries has been profound, requiring the implementation of strict autopsy protocols and guidelines [1].
