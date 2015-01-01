Abstract

Many policy makers believe that shelter-in-place or stay-at-home policies could cause an increase in what are known as deaths of despair. While increases in psychiatric stressors during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have been reported, it is presently unknown whether suicide rates similarly changed during stay-at-home periods...



...The stable rates of suicide deaths during the stay-at-home advisory in Massachusetts paralleled findings following ecological disasters.3 Early in the outbreak, social distancing-created stressors may have been offset by a sense of shared purpose in flattening the curve. There were efforts at bolstering connections through video platforms; anticipation regarding governmental support, including unemployment benefits and stimulus aid; and mental health awareness campaigns about the risks of isolation, loneliness, and despair that could accompany the public health imperative of physical distancing. One limitation to this study is its reliance on cause-of-death adjudication. However, unlike other causes of death, every suicide is investigated by a medical examiner, rendering resulting death certificates more reliable than many other causes. As the pandemic persists, uncertainty about its scope and economic impact may increase.4 Suicide risk often increases with rising unemployment and related strains, access to firearms, substance use, and interpersonal violence.5 Individuals with serious mental illness whose illness worsens may also contribute to related morbidity and mortality. However, our data suggest that an increase in suicide deaths in Massachusetts was not associated with the stay-at-home advisory. Moving forward, effective prevention efforts will require comprehensive attention to the full spectrum of mental health services.

