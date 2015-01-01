Abstract

Hand hygiene is central to the prevention of transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. The current literature illustrates the potential threat to skin and mucosal surfaces, especially the eyes, with use of alcohol-based hand rubs (ABHRs).1 As frequent hand sanitization is promoted worldwide because of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, there have been reports of adverse health events due to ingestion of hand sanitizer by children.2 We herein report 2 cases of toxic keratopathy in children after unintentional contact between ABHR and the eye, suggesting that increased awareness of this potential danger is needed. The Grewal Eye Institute Institutional Review Board approved the study, and parental consent was obtained in both cases...

