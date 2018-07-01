Abstract

In 2018, the U.S. emergency department (ED) visit rate for motor vehicle crashes was 10.5 visits per 1,000 persons. The ED visit rate for motor vehicle crashes among persons aged 0-14 years was 7.1 ED visits per 1,000 persons. The visit rate for motor vehicle crashes was highest for persons aged 15-24 years (18.6) and declined with age to 11.7 for those aged 25-64 years and to 4.2 for those aged ≥65 years.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics. National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, 2018. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/ahcd/ahcd_questionnaires.htm.





* Visit rates are based on the July 1, 2018, set of estimates of the U.S. civilian noninstitutionalized population as developed by the U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division. 95% confidence intervals indicated with error bars.



† Motor vehicle crashes defined as a visit with International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification codes: [V02-V04] (with fourth character = 1, 9), V09.2, V09.3, [V12-V14, V20-V28] (with fourth character = 3, 4, 5, 9), V19.4-V19.6, V19.9, V29.4-V29.9, [V30-V79] (with fourth character = 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9), [V83-V86] (with fourth character = 0, 1, 2, 3), V80.3-V80.5, V81.1, V82.1, V87.0-V87.8, V89.2, X81.0, X82, Y02.0, Y03, Y32. Injured persons included motor vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, pedal cyclists, and pedestrians.



§ Based on a sample of visits to emergency departments in noninstitutional general and short-stay hospitals, exclusive of federal, military, and Veterans Administration hospitals, located in the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

