Greene CA, McCoach DB, Briggs-Gowan MJ, Grasso DJ. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Women who have experienced childhood maltreatment are at increased risk for experiencing mental health problems. When these occur during pregnancy, they are associated with birth complications and worse developmental outcomes for children. Emotion dysregulation (ED) may be an important, and potentially modifiable, mechanism that links women's maltreatment experiences with their mental health. However, there is limited information about the emotion regulation skills of pregnant women to guide treatment. The current study examines the unique effects of childhood threat (physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and exposure to violence) and deprivation (physical and emotional neglect and separation from primary caregivers) experiences on pregnant women's ED, posttraumatic stress and negative emotional symptoms, and social support.
Language: en