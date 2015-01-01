|
Citation
Szlyk HS. Health Soc. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In the United States, suicidal ideation is an issue for high school-age youths. Research supports that youths who have learning difficulties and who are at risk of high school dropout are at greater risk for suicidal ideation. Although alternative high schools address both student academics and emotional health, they are underused, nonclinical settings for understanding and addressing suicidal ideation. This study aimed to examine the impact of student identity, external stressors, and academic self-concept on suicidal ideation among sexual and ethnic minority and underserved students enrolled in an alternative education public high school. The student sample (N = 103) completed a onetime survey comprised of the Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire-Junior, the Cultural Assessment of Risk of Suicide, the Coddington Life Events Scale for Adolescents, and the Piers Harris 2.
Language: en
Keywords
academic self-concept; discrimination; school mental health; sexual and ethnic minorities; youth suicidal ideation