|
Citation
|
Negri A, Townshend H, McSweeney T, Angelopoulou O, Banayoti H, Prilutskaya M, Bowden-Jones O, Corazza O. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 91: e103118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In an age of global insecurity, highly potent synthetic drugs have become a major public health issue. Their online advertisement and sale are facilitated by surface web, darknet markets and social media fuelling substance abuse and addiction, as well as various types of new criminal activities and their growth in sophistication. This study presents a systematic analysis of the darknet sale of one of the most potent synthetic opioids: Carfentanil. With an equianalgesic potency of 10.000 times a unit of morphine, its toxicity is comparable to traditional nerve agents, and it has been previously used as a chemical weapon, causing human fatalities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Synthetic opioids; Carfentanil; Chemical weapon; Darknet; Novel psychoactive substances