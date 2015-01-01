Abstract

Conditions underlying balance impairment should be identified to improve knowledge regarding clinical interventions for frail older adults. This study aims to explore the relationship between balance functions and frailty by using the brief balance evaluation systems test (BESTest), which can assess biomechanical constraints, stability limits/verticality, anticipatory postural adjustments (APAs), reactive postural responses, sensory orientation and stability in gait. A total of 75 community-dwelling older women were included in this cross-sectional study. We evaluated frailty by using the Kihon checklist and assessed the participants' balance functions by using the Brief BESTest. We performed the Mann-Whitney U test and receiver operating characteristic curve analysis to compare each balance function between frail and nonfrail participants. Twenty-two of the 75 (29.3%) participants were included in the frailty group. We noted significant differences between the frailty and nonfrailty groups with regard to stability limit, APAs, sensory orientation, and stability in gait (P = 0.010, 0.001, 0.008 and <0.001, respectively). In terms of determining frailty and nonfrailty, APAs and stability in gait were moderately accurate (the area under the curve = 0.730 and 0.713, respectively). APAs showed the highest sensitivity (0.864), whereas stability limits, sensory orientation, and stability in gait showed the highest specificity (0.943, 0.849 and 0.868, respectively). Thus, frail and nonfrail older adults showed significantly different balance functions, such as stability limits, APAs, sensory orientation and stability in gait. The Brief BESTest is useful for evaluating balance functions in relation to frailty.

Language: en