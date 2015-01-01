SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Maguire T, Carroll A, McKenna B, Dunn C, Daffern M. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01612840.2020.1871134

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Preventing and managing aggression remains an important and challenging task for mental health nurses. Despite the concern, there is a dearth of frameworks to assist practice and inform assessment and intervention related to aggression, for forensic mental health nurses working in prisons. This paper presents a model for understanding aggression within prison mental health units. The model elucidates various personal and situational determinants of aggression. It offers a systematic framework for mental health nurses to investigate and understand aggression, to ultimately assist nurses to provide care in an informed and effective manner, and for services to consider structural factors that contribute to the risk of aggression.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print