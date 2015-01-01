Abstract

Preventing and managing aggression remains an important and challenging task for mental health nurses. Despite the concern, there is a dearth of frameworks to assist practice and inform assessment and intervention related to aggression, for forensic mental health nurses working in prisons. This paper presents a model for understanding aggression within prison mental health units. The model elucidates various personal and situational determinants of aggression. It offers a systematic framework for mental health nurses to investigate and understand aggression, to ultimately assist nurses to provide care in an informed and effective manner, and for services to consider structural factors that contribute to the risk of aggression.

Language: en