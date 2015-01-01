Abstract

Sexual violence (SV) is pervasive and economically burdensome in the USA. According to the CDC, SV prevention could avert $122,461 in costs per victim of rape, totaling an estimated $3.1 trillion. Coaching Boys into Men (CBIM) is an evidence-based dating abuse and SV prevention program found to reduce dating abuse and SV perpetration among male high school athletes and dating abuse among middle school athletes. This secondary data analysis of CBIM's high school (N = 1520) and middle school (N = 973) RCTs estimated the incidence of dating abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual assault that CBIM could prevent as well as the potential cost savings. Ten items measured dating abuse, with a subset measuring sexual assault and sexual harassment, among participants who had ever dated a female. Perpetration measures were dichotomized as present or absent. Maximum likelihood estimates of Poisson-distributed event rates allowed for possible multiple incidents of perpetration per athlete. Among high school athletes, CBIM was associated with a relative reduction of 85 incidents of dating abuse (95%CI 24, 146), 48 incidents of sexual harassment (95%CI 3.8, 92), and 20 incidents of sexual assault (95%CI 1.7, 38) per 1,000 athletes.



RESULTS among middle school athletes demonstrated similar, albeit non-significant, trends. Based on the reduction of sexual assaults among high school athletes alone, CBIM may have resulted in $2.4 million reduction in costs per 1000 athletes exposed. CBIM may be associated with significant sexual assault-related cost reductions. Given the low costs and time needed to implement the program, sexual and dating violence prevention programs like CBIM may result in substantial economic benefits.

