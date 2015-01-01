|
Charles NE, Strong SJ, Burns LC, Bullerjahn MR, Serafine KM. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 296: e113706.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption during the spring of 2020. Many college students were told to leave campus at spring break and to complete the semester remotely. This study evaluates effects of this disruption on student well-being. Measures of psychological symptoms, perceived stress, and alcohol use during the pandemic were completed by 148 students in spring 2020 and 352 students in fall 2020 at a university in the southeastern U.S.
Language: en
Young adults; Alcohol; Depression; Stress; COVID-19; Coronavirus