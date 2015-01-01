Abstract

Considering the complexity of the physical model of wildfire occurrence, this paper develops a method to evaluate the wildfire risk of transmission-line corridors based on Naïve Bayes Network (NBN). First, the data of 14 wildfire-related factors including anthropogenic, physiographic, and meteorologic factors, were collected and analyzed. Then, the relief algorithm is used to rank the importance of factors according to their impacts on wildfire occurrence. After eliminating the least important factors in turn, an optimal wildfire risk assessment model for transmission-line corridors was constructed based on the NBN. Finally, this model was carried out and visualized in Guangxi province in southern China. Then a cost function was proposed to further verify the applicability of the wildfire risk distribution map. The fire events monitored by satellites during the first season in 2020 shows that 81.8% of fires fall in high- and very-high-risk regions.

Language: en