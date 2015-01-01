Abstract

Suicide attempts (SA), especially recurrent SA or serious SA, are common in substance use disorders (SUD). However, the genetic component of SA in SUD samples remains unclear. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) alleles and levels have been repeatedly involved in stress-related psychopathology. This investigation uses a within-cases study of BDNF and associated factors in three suicidal phenotypes ('any', 'recurrent', and 'serious') of outpatients seeking treatment for opiate and/or cocaine use disorder. Phenotypic characterization was ascertained using a semi-structured interview. After thorough quality control, 98 SNPs of BDNF and associated factors (the BDNF pathway) were extracted from whole-genome data, leaving 411 patients of Caucasian ancestry, who had reliable data regarding their SA history. Binary and multinomial regression with the three suicidal phenotypes were further performed to adjust for possible confounders, along with hierarchical clustering and compared to controls (N = 2504). Bayesian analyses were conducted to detect pleiotropy across the suicidal phenotypes. Among 154 (37%) ever suicide attempters, 104 (68%) reported at least one serious SA and 96 (57%) two SA or more. The median number of non-tobacco SUDs was three. The BDNF gene remained associated with lifetime SA in SNP-based (rs7934165, rs10835210) and gene-based tests within the clinical sample. rs10835210 clustered with serious SA. Bayesian analysis identified genetic correlation between 'any' and 'serious' SA regarding rs7934165. Despite limitations, 'serious' SA was shown to share both clinical and genetic risk factors of SA-not otherwise specified, suggesting a shared BDNF-related pathophysiology of SA in this population with multiple SUDs.

