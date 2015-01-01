Abstract

In this paper, we report a novel experimental study to examine the response of a soft capsule bathed in a liquid environment to sudden external impacts. Taking an egg yolk as an example, we found that the soft matter is not sensitive to translational impacts but is very sensitive to rotational, especially decelerating-rotational, impacts, during which the centrifugal force and the shape of the membrane together play a critical role in causing the deformation of the soft object. This finding, as the first study of its kind, reveals the fundamental physics behind the motion and deformation of a membrane-bound soft object, e.g., egg yolk, cells, and soft brain matter, in response to external impacts.