Abstract

Approximately 10,000 firework-related injuries were treated in US emergency departments in 2019.(1) Although published reports use sources ranging from nationally representative datasets to single center censuses, patient demographic factors remain consistent. Patients are 70-90% male and approximately 50% are under the age of 20.(1-4) Injuries are most common to the hands, face, and eyes and are most often burns and lacerations. Although most injuries are minor, 11% of patients require admission or transfer to a higher-level facility and critical care admissions and deaths do occur.(1,2) Canner et al., using the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample, estimated $8 million in annual charges for firework-related emergency department visits.(2).

