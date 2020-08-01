Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of multiple substances heightens the risk of overdose. Multiple substances, including alcohol, are commonly found among people who experience overdose-related mortality. However, the associations between alcohol use and the use of a range of other substances are often not assessed. Therefore, this study examines the associations between drinking patterns (e.g., binge drinking) and other substance use in the U.S., the concurrent use of alcohol and prescription drug misuse, and how other substance use varies by binge-drinking frequency.



METHODS: Past 30-day alcohol and other substance use data from the 2016-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health were analyzed in 2020 among 169,486 U.S. respondents aged ≥12 years.



RESULTS: The prevalence of other substance use ranged from 6.0% (nondrinkers) to 24.1% (binge drinkers). Among people who used substances, 22.2% of binge drinkers reported using substances in 2 additional substance categories. Binge drinking was associated with 4.2 (95% CI=3.9, 4.4) greater adjusted odds of other substance use than nondrinking. Binge drinkers were twice as likely to report concurrent prescription drug misuse while drinking as nonbinge drinkers. The prevalence of substance use increased with binge-drinking frequency.



CONCLUSIONS: Binge drinking was associated with other substance use and concurrent prescription drug misuse while drinking. These findings can guide the implementation of a comprehensive approach to prevent binge drinking, substance misuse, and overdoses. This might include population-level strategies recommended by the Community Preventive Services Task Force to prevent binge drinking (e.g., increasing alcohol taxes and regulating alcohol outlet density).

