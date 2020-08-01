SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Esser MB, Pickens CM, Guy GPJ, Evans ME. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2021; 60(2): 169-178.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amepre.2020.08.025

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of multiple substances heightens the risk of overdose. Multiple substances, including alcohol, are commonly found among people who experience overdose-related mortality. However, the associations between alcohol use and the use of a range of other substances are often not assessed. Therefore, this study examines the associations between drinking patterns (e.g., binge drinking) and other substance use in the U.S., the concurrent use of alcohol and prescription drug misuse, and how other substance use varies by binge-drinking frequency.

METHODS: Past 30-day alcohol and other substance use data from the 2016-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health were analyzed in 2020 among 169,486 U.S. respondents aged ≥12 years.

RESULTS: The prevalence of other substance use ranged from 6.0% (nondrinkers) to 24.1% (binge drinkers). Among people who used substances, 22.2% of binge drinkers reported using substances in 2 additional substance categories. Binge drinking was associated with 4.2 (95% CI=3.9, 4.4) greater adjusted odds of other substance use than nondrinking. Binge drinkers were twice as likely to report concurrent prescription drug misuse while drinking as nonbinge drinkers. The prevalence of substance use increased with binge-drinking frequency.

CONCLUSIONS: Binge drinking was associated with other substance use and concurrent prescription drug misuse while drinking. These findings can guide the implementation of a comprehensive approach to prevent binge drinking, substance misuse, and overdoses. This might include population-level strategies recommended by the Community Preventive Services Task Force to prevent binge drinking (e.g., increasing alcohol taxes and regulating alcohol outlet density).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print