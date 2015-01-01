|
Citation
|
Bridges KE, Corballis PM, Spray M, Bagrie J. Appl. Ergon. 2021; 93: e103358.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Failure-to-identify hunting incidents occur when a hunter, believing they are shooting at an animal, shoots at another human. Anecdotal evidence from the hunting community suggests that heightened arousal or excitement ("buck fever"), liquid intake, food intake, sleepiness and personality factors may be contributory factors to such incidents. Hunters who have shot other people based on failures-to-identify also report observing their hunted quarry for a considerable time before discharging their firearm. Concerning the complexity of hunting, we sought to ascertain if simulation would prove an effective platform for future safety research into this phenomenon.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearms; Decision making; Physiology; Deer hunting; Signal detection theory