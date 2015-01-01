Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse and neglect is a public health concern around the world, with well-established impacts and costs to children, families, and society. While mandated reporters make the majority of reports, child abuse is still under-reported and many mandated reporters fail to report known and suspected cases.



OBJECTIVE: This study was designed to evaluate the content of US state-sponsored online mandated reporter training in order to identify gaps and need for improvement in mandated reporter training.



METHODS: A deductive qualitative content analysis of the publicly available curricula was conducted. Variables coded were identified through a literature review and consultation with experts.



RESULTS: Numerous gaps were identified in the curricula including: few trainings identified reasons why reports should be made, only about one fourth included a definition, indicators, and examples of each type of maltreatment, the average number of suggestions for responding to a disclosure made by a child was 3, and few curricula addressed barriers to reporting or the impact of reporting on the reporter.



CONCLUSIONS: The trainings as a whole are not providing mandated reporters with comprehensive information about definitions, examples, and indicators of the major types of childhood maltreatment. In addition, the trainings contain only limited information to motivate reporters to see their role as part of a collective endeavor to protect children, and they are failing to adequately address reluctance about reporting. However, improvements are readily achievable. A partnership approach to curriculum design and delivery is recommended to develop effective training that will promote sound reporting.

