Abstract

Electrical injuries comprise 4% of cases but have higher morbidity and mortality. This study aims to share our experiences with pediatric electrical injuries and propose strategies to prevent them. The files of pediatric electrical injuries between 2010-2020 were reviewed retrospectively. The following were investigated: age, gender, cause, length of stay in the pediatric burn center, total burned surface area, voltage-type, and surgical procedures performed. The patients from low and high-voltage groups compared. Eighty-five patients were treated in the last ten years. Seventy were males, the mean age was 9.9 years, the average length of stay in pediatric burn center was 18.2 days, and the average total burned surface area was 11.7%. Forty-three patients were injured with high-voltage and 42 with low-voltage electricity. Fasciotomy was performed in 25 patients, grafting in 40 patients, and amputation in 12 patients. The most often amputated limb was the right arm/forearm. Psychiatric disorders developed in 24 patients. One patient died. In conclusion, the incidence of high-voltage electrical injuries increases with age. They are more prevalent in males, more often accompanied by additional trauma, and have higher total burned surface area, surgical procedures are performed more often, and hospitalization times are longer. For prevention, precautions should be taken by governments and families, and education is critical.

