Brett BL, Walton SR, Kerr ZY, Nelson LD, Chandran A, DeFreese JD, Echemendia RJ, Guskiewicz KM, Meehan Iii WP, McCrea MA. J. Neurol. Neurosurg. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1136/jnnp-2020-324244

OBJECTIVE: To identify subgroups of former National Football League (NFL) players using latent profile analysis (LPA) and examine their associations with total years of participation (TYP) and self-reported lifetime sport-related concussion history (SR-CHx).

METHODS: Former NFL players (N=686) aged 50-70 years, with an average 18.0 TYP (±4.5) completed a questionnaire. SR-CHx distributions included: low (0-3; n=221); intermediate (4-8; n=209) and high (9+; n=256). LPA measures included: Quality of Life in Neurological Disorders Emotional-Behavioral Dyscontrol, Patient Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System Cognitive Function, Emotional Support, Self-Efficacy, Meaning and Purpose, Physical Function, Pain Interference, Participation in Social Roles and Activities, Anxiety, Depression, Fatigue, and Sleep Disturbance. Demographic, medical/psychiatric history, current psychosocial stressors, TYP and SR-CHx were compared across latent profiles (LPs).

RESULTS: A five profile solution emerged: (LP1) global higher functioning (GHF; 26.5%); (LP2) average functioning (10.2%); (LP3) mild somatic (pain and physical functioning) concerns (22.0%); (LP4) somatic and cognitive difficulties with mild anxiety (SCA; 27.5%); LP5) global impaired functioning (GIF; 13.8%). The GIF and SCA groups reported the largest number ofe- medical/psychiatric conditions and higher psychosocial stressor levels. SR-CHx was associated with profile group (χ(2)(8)=100.38, p<0.001); with a higher proportion of GIF (72.6%) and SCA (43.1%) groups reporting being in the high SR-CHx category, compared with GHF (23.1%), average (31.4%) and somatic (27.8%) groups. TYP was not significantly associated with group (p=0.06), with greater TYP reported by the GHF group.

CONCLUSIONS: Five distinct profiles of self-reported functioning were identified among former NFL players. Several comorbid factors (ie, medical/psychiatric diagnoses and psychosocial stressors) and SR-CHx were associated with greater neurobehavioural and psychosocial dysfunction.


Language: en
