SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Friebel TR, Gardiner S, Southall C, Akhavani M. J. Plast. Reconstr. Aesthet. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.bjps.2020.12.053

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to treat mammalian bite injuries more conservatively as resources were redirected to the Covid effort resulting in limited availability of hospital beds and theatre space. When comparing our outcomes before and during the first Covid-19 lockdown, this more conservative approach, which resulted in 24% less admissions and 19% less washouts in theatre, did not result in an increased infection rate. An increased rate of bite injuries during the national lockdown period was also noted. We support the conclusion by Chicco et al. that the majority of patients with bite injuries can 'safely be managed with washout under local anaesthesia, oral antibiotics and discharge on the same day with safety net advice'. It is interesting that in some aspects of our care we may find Covid-19 has been beneficial in de-medicalising management of certain injuries and conditions.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print