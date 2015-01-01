Abstract

Childhood trauma and adversity exposure are well studied risk factors for a range of deleterious medical and psychiatric outcomes. Interpersonal trauma is one of the strongest predictors of poor outcomes in paediatric populations. Paediatricians in primary care and emergency settings are therefore apt to screen patients for interpersonal violence that might occur at home and in intimate relationships. However, sport is also a common--but understudied--setting for interpersonal trauma. Reports of systemic physical, psychological, and sexual abuse are emerging from youth sporting environments with increasing frequency, and across numerous sports. Intentional violence (eg, abuse) is entrenched and prevalent in youth sport, but the extent is unknown.

