Abstract

Marine bivalve mollusk farming in Santa Catarina, located in South Brazil is a noteworthy productive activity that generates jobs and income. However, workers in this sector are exposed to several workplace risks due to lack of security and occupational health policies. In order to contribute to the generation of knowledge in the sector, this study evaluated oyster and mussel farm worker occupational risk perception in Florianopolis, Brazil. An ergonomic analysis and the application of a semi-structured interview (n = 38) were carried out, as well as observation of the work environment.



RESULTS indicate that most of the participants are men with low educational level and that the most common accidents are cuts, shocks and falls. In addition, reports of muscle pain and allergies were also noted. The interviewees displayed ignorance regarding the occupational risks present at cultivation farms, and were also shown to underestimate accidents suffered during task execution. The data obtained herein indicate the need for the development of risk management policies, specific for marine bivalve mollusk farming, especially regarding worker education and organization work measures in mariculture.

Language: en